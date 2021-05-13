Zacks: Analysts Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.03. TCF Financial posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TCF Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.