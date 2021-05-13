Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

