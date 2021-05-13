Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $46.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $48.40 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $37.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $187.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $193.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.65 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $199.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,764. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $422.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

