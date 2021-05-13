Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.35. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

EWBC stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $82.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $272,016. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

