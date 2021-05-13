Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. Gates Industrial posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 32.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 49.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 255,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $120,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

