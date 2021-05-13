Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $1.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.73. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

