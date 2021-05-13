Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report sales of $168.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.19 million to $174.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $681.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $712.66 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,692. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,703,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

