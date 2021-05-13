Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to post sales of $46.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $47.53 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.78 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $190.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $755.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

