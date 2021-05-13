Zacks: Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.69. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

