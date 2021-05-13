Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,146,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

