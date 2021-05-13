Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,146,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.