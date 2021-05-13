Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.26. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $4.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,368. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

