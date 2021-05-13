Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

