Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.33). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

RLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of RLMD stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. 54,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,973. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $83,316.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after buying an additional 280,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

