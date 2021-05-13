Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $4.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $314.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

