Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

ABCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABCM opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the first quarter worth $200,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

