Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABCM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABCM opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

