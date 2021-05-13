Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Sell

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 955.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Hallador Energy worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

