Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of LUMO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

