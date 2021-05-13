Zacks Investment Research Lowers Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Sell

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRC. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

