Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to “Buy”

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of DAC traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 641,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

