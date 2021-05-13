Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. 21,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.