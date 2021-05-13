Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to “Hold”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.61 million, a PE ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Willdan Group has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $41,706.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at $772,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

