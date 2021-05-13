Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on electroCore, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of electroCore in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

ECOR opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in electroCore by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

