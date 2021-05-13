Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.78 EPS

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ZLAB opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.25. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $193.54.
In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392 over the last ninety days.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
