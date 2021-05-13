Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Down to $485.67

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $485.67, but opened at $460.61. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $473.13, with a volume of 398 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

