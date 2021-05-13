Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.77 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $858,766.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01039466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00069458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00112397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00062263 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,832,476 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

