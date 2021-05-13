Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $187.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

