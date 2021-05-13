ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0539 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $300,937.38 and approximately $1,747.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

