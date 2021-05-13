ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.14 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $44,458,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,645,190 shares of company stock valued at $137,160,489 over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

