Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Announces Earnings Results

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 6,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,565. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.