Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ferrari by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

