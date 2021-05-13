Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,466,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.