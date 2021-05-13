Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,722 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

