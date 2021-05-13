Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

SNAP stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

