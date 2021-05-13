Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 182,992 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,992 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.