Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,097 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.