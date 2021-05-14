$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Ping Identity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Ping Identity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 3,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,225. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -326.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

