-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $870.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Affimed by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after buying an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 101,372 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

