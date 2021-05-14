-$0.09 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Truist lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,054 shares of company stock worth $2,481,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Yelp by 346.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 431,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 4,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Yelp has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

