-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 471,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,793. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.