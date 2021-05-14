$0.16 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after purchasing an additional 686,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 345,764 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 797,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,609. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Repay has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.