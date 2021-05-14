$0.27 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

