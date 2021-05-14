$0.27 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000.

LX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 843,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,549. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

