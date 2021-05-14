-$0.27 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.35). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,152 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

