$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of NYSE TGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 81,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,523. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $710.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
