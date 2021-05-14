$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 81,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,523. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $710.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

