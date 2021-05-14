-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,297. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.74.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

