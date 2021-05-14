-$0.41 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

MCRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MCRB traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,240. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 4.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

