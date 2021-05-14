$0.75 EPS Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,898. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.04. 514,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,313. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

