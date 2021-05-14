$1.20 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.20. ePlus reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

