$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,658.52.

NYSE:CMG traded up $34.80 on Tuesday, hitting $1,357.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,262. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $897.04 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,470.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,408.18.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

